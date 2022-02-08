Rapinano un bar, riconosciuti e picchiati a Castello di Cisterna.

Sono stati riconosciuti e picchiati i tre presunti rapinatori gravemente indiziati di un colpo compiuto in una pasticceria di Castello di Cisterna (Napoli) il 4 febbraio, che si sono impadroniti di 300 euro, dopo aver mangiato cornetti e graffe.

Il giorno dopo – mentre si trovavano sulla banchina della stazione ferroviaria del paese – i tre sono stati circondati ed aggrediti da un gruppo di persone.

Avvertiti da una telefonata al 112, sono intervenuti i carabinieri, che hanno fermato i tre ed ora stanno cercando di identificare i responsabili del pestaggio, Il video dell’ aggressione è stato diffuso su Internet..

    (ANSA).

