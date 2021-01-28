Reddito di cittadinanza a camorristi, operazione GdF, sequestri per oltre 1 milione.

Dalle prime ore dell’alba, oltre 500 finanzieri del Comando Provinciale della Guardia di Finanza di Napoli, coordinati dalle Procure della Repubblica presso i Tribunali di Napoli, Napoli Nord, Nola e Torre Annunziata, stanno eseguendo in diversi quartieri del capoluogo e nell’area metropolitana, perquisizioni e sequestri per oltre 1.000.000 di euro nei confronti di soggetti, tutti condannati per il reato di associazione di tipo mafioso, che hanno falsamente autocertificato i requisiti per ottenere il reddito di cittadinanza. (ANSA).

