Regione, ordinanza per isole covid free.

People walk, wearing protective face masks, in the central square of Capri, Naples, Italy, 24 July 2020. The order of the mayor of Capri came into force at 6pm, requiring him to wear anti-Covid masks even outdoors. The perimeter traced from the device, leaves from the Piazzetta, and then continues in Via Vittorio Emanuele, Via Le Botteghe, Via Camerelle and in all the alleys of the historical center. To enforce the rule in the first time slot, were the local police officers, who invited passers-by not aware of the new ordinance to wear the protection device. A polite invitation, but it has also left behind a slight trail of bad moods, although everyone has complied with the ordinance, both tourists in transit, and those who were already sitting at the tables of outdoor cafes. The order issued today will be applied every weekend until 31 July, when the ministerial state of emergency will end. ANSA / Giuseppe Catuogno
Il presidente della Regione Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, firmerà in giornata un’ordinanza sulle modalità della campagna vaccinale di massa nelle isole del golfo di Napoli.

Ad Ischia, Capri e Procida, ad avvenuto completamento delle somministrazioni alle fasce fragili, partirà un calendario di ulteriori vaccinazioni per fasce di età decrescenti destinato a tutti i cittadini aventi stabile residenza o domicilio sulle isole.

Ad avvenuta somministrazione ad almeno il 90% dei residenti in ciascuna fascia si procederà alla vaccinazione “dei cittadini stabilmente impegnati in attività lavorativa sui territori isolani”. (ANSA)

