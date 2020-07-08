Rubati 2.500 buoni pasto da sede Rai.

Quasi 2500 buoni pasto, per un valore complessivo di 12mila euro, sono sparti da una cassaforte che si trova negli uffici della Rai, nel quartiere Fuorigrotta di Napoli.

Sul furto sono in corso indagini da parte dei carabinieri i quali non escludono che i ticket siano stati sottratti a piu’ riprese.

