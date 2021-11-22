Sda Poste Italiane consegna vaccino Moderna a ospedali e hub vaccinali a Napoli e Provincia.

Sono circa 3 milioni i vaccini che verranno consegnati tra il 20 e il 24 maggio alle Regioni e Province autonome. Le dosi riguarderanno tutte le linee vaccinali: Pfizer, Vaxzevria, Moderna e Jannsen. Le dosi del vaccino Pfizer, verranno come di consueto distribuite direttamente alle strutture sanitarie designate dalle Regioni e Province autonome, mentre le restanti raggiungeranno lhub nazionale vaccini della Difesa, ubicato allinterno dell'aeroporto militare di Pratica di Mare per poi essere consegnate con vettori della Difesa e di Poste Italiane (SDA), con la scorta fornita da Polizia di Stato, Carabinieri e Guardia di Finanza. ANSA/UFFICIO STAMPA ++++ NO SALES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY +++

Nella mattinata di lunedì, 22 novembre, saranno recapitate in tre strutture della provincia di Napoli migliaia di dosi del vaccino Moderna. A Nola, presso il Presidio Ospedaliero, in via della Repubblica, 35.100; a Giugliano, presso il Presidio Ospedaliero San Giuliano, in via Giovan Battista Basile, 34.300 e a Napoli, presso il punto vaccinale territoriale nella Mostra D’Oltremare, in piazzale Tecchio, 32.400. Alla consegna provvederanno i furgoni Sda, corriere di Poste italiane, attrezzati con speciali celle frigorifere.

