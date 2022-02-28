Spari a San Vitaliano nella notte, almeno 10 colpi.

Poco dopo della mezzanotte i Carabinieri della Compagnia di Castello di Cisterna, allertati dal 112, sono intervenuti in via Massimo Troisi, a San Vitaliano (Napoli), per colpi d’arma da fuoco: ignoti, all’interno del complesso di edilizia popolare, avevano esploso diversi colpi in aria.

Rinvenuti e sequestrati 10 bossoli calibro 9.

Al momento non risultano feriti, indagini in corso da parte dei Carabinieri di Castello di Cisterna. (ANSA).