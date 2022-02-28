Spari a San Vitaliano nella notte, almeno 10 colpi.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
89
In una notte, nel centro di Napoli, i Carabinieri hanno fermato e sequestrato 80 auto che circolavano senza assicurazione, hanno denunciato 18 giovani che guidavano senza aver mai conseguito la patente e hanno multato 28 parcheggiatori abusivi. I controlli sono stati fatti nelle centralissime via Toledo e via Chiaia e nelle aree della movida. Sono state inoltre sottoposte a fermo amministrativo 17 moto con a bordo giovani senza casco e sono state fatte multe per oltre 110.000 euro.

Poco dopo della mezzanotte i Carabinieri della Compagnia di Castello di Cisterna, allertati dal 112, sono intervenuti in via Massimo Troisi, a San Vitaliano (Napoli), per colpi d’arma da fuoco: ignoti, all’interno del complesso di edilizia popolare, avevano esploso diversi colpi in aria.

Rinvenuti e sequestrati 10 bossoli calibro 9.

Al momento non risultano feriti, indagini in corso da parte dei Carabinieri di Castello di Cisterna. (ANSA).

Advertisements

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE