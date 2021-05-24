Spari nella notte a Ponticelli, indagano i Carabinieri.

Esplosione di colpi d’arma da fuoco, la scorsa notte, in via dei Mosaici, nel quartiere Ponticelli di Napoli.

Intorno alla mezzanotte i carabinieri del nucleo operativo della compagnia Poggioreale e quelli della stazione Ponticelli sono intervenuti all’altezza del civico 3 dove erano stati segnalati i colpi d’arma da fuoco.

Rinvenuti in strada due bossoli calibro 9 x 19. Non ci sono feriti né danni a cose segnalati.

Indagini in corso per accertare dinamica dei fatti e identificare i responsabili. (ANSA).

