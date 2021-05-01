Stesa a Fuorigrotta, sparati 4 colpi in via Leopardi.

Quattro colpi di pistola sono stati esplosi nel pomeriggio di venerdì in via Leopardi nel quartiere napoletano di Fuorigrotta.

Secondo una prima ricostruzione, ancora al vaglio dei carabinieri, a far fuoco sarebbero state quattro persone in sella a due scooter.

Non ci sono feriti e non si segnalano danni a cose. Ad indagare sono i carabinieri della Compagnia di Bagnoli che stanno procedendo ai rilievi. (ANSA).

