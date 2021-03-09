Stese, arrestati 4 pregiudicati legati a clan.

Quattro pregiudicati legati al clan camorristico Mazzarella sono stati arrestati dalla Squadra mobile di Napoli al termine delle indagine coordinate dalla DDA su due intimidazioni a colpi di arma due fuoco avvenute il 2 gennaio 2020 nel Rione Luzzatti, in via Gaetano Bruno e via Nicola Fraggianni, a Napoli.

Si tratta di Salvatore Nunziata, 50 anni, Andrea Nunziata, 49, Carlo Nunziata, 22, e Andrea, 19.

I quattro sono stati individuati grazie alle immagini delle telecamere di videosorveglianza. (ANSA).