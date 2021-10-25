Traffico di rifiuti, operazione dei Carabinieri tra Caserta e Salerno.

Un fermo immagine tratto da un video dei carabinieri di Lecce, 27 gennaio 2021: I Carabinieri del Comando per la Tutela Ambientale e del Comando Gruppo Carabinieri Forestali di Lecce, supportati dai Comandi Provinciali dell' Arma di Brindisi, Lecce, Latina, Roma e Napoli, hanno eseguito 7 provvedimenti cautelari disposti dal GIP presso il Tribunale di Lecce, su richiesta della locale Procura - Direzione Distrettuale Antimafia - , che ha coordinato le indagini, a carico di imprenditori del settore per l'ipotesi di associazione per delinquere, attività organizzata per il traffico illecito di rifiuti, gestione illecita di rifiuti. L'indagine, convenzionalmente denominata "Sangue Amaro" e condotta dai militari del Nucleo Operativo Ecologico di Lecce e del NIPAAF dello stesso capoluogo, ha avuto inizio verso la fine di ottobre del 2018, a seguito del controllo di un impianto di magazzinaggio di sottoprodotti di origine animale, la O.R.M. ANSAS/CARABINIERI DEL COMANDO PER LA TUTELA AMBIENTALE E DEL NIPAF EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES
I carabinieri per la Tutela Ambientale e la Transizione Ecologica, con il supporto dell’Arma territoriale, stanno eseguendo misure cautelari e perquisizioni nelle province di Salerno e Caserta, nei confronti di persone e società coinvolte nella gestione illecita di ingenti quantitativi di rifiuti plastici prodotti da molteplici impianti industriali della Campania.

I provvedimenti sono stati emessi dal Gip su richiesta della Procura della Repubblica Distrettuale Antimafia di Salerno. (ANSA).

