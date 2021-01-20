Travolto e ucciso da auto sull’Appia.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
114
Erano assembrati nelle immediate vicinanze dell'ingresso di un ristorante di Ponte Milvio e quando il proprietario ha chiesto loro di rispettare le distanze di sicurezza o di allontanarsi dal suo esercizio, si sono rifiutati. A quel punto, il ristoratore ha chiamato il "112", e in breve tempo sono intervenuti sul posto i Carabinieri della Stazione Roma Ponte Milvio, 5 dicembre 2020. I giovani, tutti di età compresa tra i 15 e i 16 anni, all'arrivo della pattuglia erano ancora nello stesso posto, senza osservare la minima distanza interpersonale. Nei loro confronti, i militari hanno elevato le sanzioni amministrative previste dai vigenti Dpcm in materia di contenimento della diffusione del Covid-19. ANSA/ CARABINIERI +++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++
funshopping.it è il marketplace dedicato ai piccoli commercianti

Un uomo di 46 anni è stato travolto e ucciso ieri sera da un’auto mentre era a piedi sul ciglio della strada statale Appia, a Sessa Aurunca, nel Casertano.

L’uomo, secondo quanto accertato dai carabinieri, passeggiava a non molta distanza da casa nella frazione Cascano di Sessa, quando è stato investito dalla vettura guidata da un imprenditore, che probabilmente non l’ha visto a causa del buio.

A notare il corpo esanime sul ciglio della strada sono stati dei passanti. Il conducente si è invece allontanato, salvo dopo presentarsi ai carabinieri; è stato quindi denunciato per omicidio stradale (ANSA).

compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here