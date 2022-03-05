Ucraina, striscione per la pace esposto a Palazzo San Giacomo.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
Sui balconi di Palazzo San Giacomo, sede dell’amministrazione municipale di Napoli, è stato esposto uno striscione per la pace.

Lo ha disposto il sindaco Gaetano Manfredi. (ANSA).

