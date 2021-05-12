Vaccino, arrivate dosi Pfizer, riaprono centri Mostra e Capodichino.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
116
epa09191350 A medical staff prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Pristina, Kosovo, 11 May 2021. The European Commission and Austria announced on 20 April that a total of 651,000 doses of Pfizer-BoiNTech vaccines will be delivered to the Western Balkan region, on a weekly basis, from early May to August. Of these, 95,000 vaccines are dedicated for Kosovo. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
funshopping.it è il marketplace dedicato ai piccoli commercianti

Sono arrivate a Napoli le 215.000 dosi di vaccino Pfizer attese per oggi.

L’unità di Crisi ha avviato la distribuzione delle dosi alle diverse Asl che erano rimaste sprovviste di vaccini.

Alle 15 riaprono anche i due maggiori hub dell’Asl Napoli 1 alla Mostra d’oltremare e all’hangar dell’aeroporto di Capodichino. (ANSA).

compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here