Visita Gaia Tortora e Irene Testa al carcere di Poggioreale venerdì 15.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
106
L'esterno del carcere di Poggioreale dove si è tenuta la conferenza stampa di Aldo di Giacomo, segretario nazionale polizia penitenziaria, all'indomani della rocambolesca evasione di un cittadino polacco. Napoli 26 Agosto. ANSA/CESARE ABBATE/

Venerdi 15 luglio dalle 11.30 Gaia Tortora, Vice Direttrice di La7 e Irene Testa, Tesoriere del Partito Radicale, visiteranno il carcere di Poggioreale a Napoli.

