Bagnoli, l’annuncio di Draghi: sindaco di Napoli sarà commissario.

Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
L'ex area Italsider di Napoli dove il commissario straordinario per la riqualificazione dell'ex area industriale di Bagnoli, a Napoli, Francesco Floro Flores ha presentato i progetti vincitori del Concorso internazionale di idee per la valorizzazione naturale e paesaggistica dell'area, 21 maggio 2021. ANSA/CIRO FUSCO
“Per la bonifica dell’area di Bagnoli a Napoli il Cdm ha deciso di attribuire la funzione di commissario al sindaco, quale esso o essa sia. E’ una vicenda lunga, speriamo di far bene almeno migliorando la governance”.

Lo dice il premier Mario Draghi in conferenza stampa. (ANSA).

