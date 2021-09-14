Elezioni, Tar riammette Lista Clemente.

Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
L'assessore comunale Alessandra Clemente, candidata a sindaco di Napoli alle prossime elezioni amministrative, partecipa con i Carabinieri all'esposizione su Palazzo San Giacomo del lenzuolo bianco con i volti di Falcone e Borselllino, un' iniziativa della Fondazione Falcone e del Ministero dell'Istruzione alla quale hanno aderito numerose istituzioni italiane in occasione del 29esimo anniversario della Strage di Capaci, 20 Maggio 2021. ANSA / CIRO FUSCO
Il Tribunale Amministrativo Regionale della Campania, valutate le istanze presentate dai legali Giuseppe Russo, Alberto Saggiomo e Marina Scotto, ha annullato il procedimento che ricusava la lista “Alessandra Clemente Sindaco”, in corsa per il Consiglio Comunale di Napoli.

Lo riferisce lo staff della candidata sindaco.

Il Tar ha quindi accolto il ricorso e ammesso la lista alla competizione elettorale a Napoli. (ANSA).

