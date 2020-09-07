Regionali, Salvini: ci saranno sorprese in Campania.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
230
Un'immagine del leader della Lega Matteo Salvini tratta dal suo profilo twitter, 04 settembre 2020. 'Ancora nello splendido Veneto, ora in diretta da Lonigo, presentando i candidati della provincia di Vicenza. State con noi!' scrive Salvini. TWITTER SALVINI +++ ATTENZIONE LA FOTO NON PUO ESSERE PUBBLICATA O RIPRODOTTA SENZA LAUTORIZZAZIONE DELLA FONTE DI ORIGINE CUI SI RINVIA +++ ++ HO - NO SALES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY ++
Alle regionali “quello che mi pongo come obiettivo è il 7 a 0”. Lo ha detto Matteo Salvini a margine del Forum Ambrosetti a Cernobbio.

“Ma aspetto la sera del 21 settembre per contare i voti veri e saranno sorprendenti anche in Campania”. (ANSA).

