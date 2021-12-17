Ecchevaolo, il mondo secondo Imma Tataranni, incontro con Mariolina Venezia

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
67
Mariolina Venezia incontra i lettori sabato 18 alla Fondazione Premio Napoli per il suo nuovo romanzo su Imma Tataranni “Ecchevaolo, il mondo secondo Imma Tataranni” ED. Einaudi
Incontri in presenza fino a esaurimento posti.
Advertisements
Pclove.it vendita on line di notebook, computer, pc all in one, laptop, pc nuovi on box ed usati grade A

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here