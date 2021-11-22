Vita ordinaria di una donna di strada, presentazione del libro di Maria Pia Ammirati martedì 23 in Fondazione Premio Napoli.

Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
Martedì 23 novembre (17.30) appuntamento con Maurizio De Giovanni e Titti Marrone per il libro Vita ordinaria di una donna di strada di Maria Pia Ammirati. #FondazionePremioNapoli #Napoli

