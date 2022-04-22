Pièce Noire, spettacolo in Sala Assoli rinviato a maggio, dal 3 al 7.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
57

A causa di problemi di salute di un attore della compagnia, lo spettacolo Pièce Noire, in programma dal 26 al 30 aprile in Sala Assoli, è stato rimandato. Le nuove date sono le seguenti: da martedì 3 a sabato 7 maggio.

