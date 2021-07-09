Viviani per strada al Teatro Trianon Viviani domenica 11 alle 18.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
82
Villaggio Turistico Golden Beach a Paestum in Cilento, bandiera blu, prenota la tua vacanza al mare

Domenica 11 luglio, lo spettacolo Viviani per strada, diretto da Nello Mascia, andrà in scena al Trianon Viviani alle ore 18 (e non più alle ore 19, come precedentemente annunciato).

compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here