USA, Ftc e 48 stati fanno causa a Facebook.

The logo of the messaging application WhatsApp (C) is pictured on a smartphone screen in Taipei, Taiwan, 26 September 2017
La Federal Trade Commission statunitense e una coalizione di 48 stati Usa guidata dalla procuratrice di New York Letitia James hanno lanciato due cause antitrust contro Facebook, accusata di pratiche anticoncorrenziali. Nel mirino dell’offensiva legale l’acquisizione di Instagram e di WhatsApp. (ANSA)

