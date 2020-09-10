Coronavirus, De Laurentiis positivo.

Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
Aurelio De Laurentiis durante la presentazione delle novità 2020 di Amazon Prime Video, Roma 23 gennaio 2020. ANSA/FABIO FRUSTACI
Il presidente del Napoli, Aurelio de Laurentiis, è positivo al Covid 19: lo conferma il tampone eseguito ieri. La notizia viene data dal sito ufficiale e dai social del club. (ANSA).

