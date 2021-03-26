Diritti tv, la spunta DAZN, 16 voti a favore nell’assemblea di Lega.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
173
La Lega di serie A ha appena assegnato i diritti tv per il prossimo triennio a Dazn. Lo apprende l’ANSA. A favore dell’offerta di Dazn hanno votato 16 club, contro quattro. (ANSA).

