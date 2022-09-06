Kurash, Haider Farman (pres. IKA): 6 settembre giornata mondiale del Kurash, celebrata in oltre 100 paesi.

HAIDER FARMAN, Presidente International Kurash Association (IKA), Direttore del Programma degli Asian Games nell’Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Buongiorno Mr. Farman, lei è di Kuwait City ed ha una grande esperienza internazionale come manager sportivo. Ci parli, innanzitutto, del suo ruolo nell’Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

• L’OCA è un’organizzazione indipendente che governa lo sport nel continente asiatico, ha una propria Costituzione che regola le politiche di lavoro ed è riconosciuta dal Comitato Olimpico Internazionale (CIO) e da tutte le Federazioni Sportive Internazionali. E’ l’ombrello dei 45 Comitati Olimpici Nazionali nel Continente Asiatico che rappresentano i 45 Paesi e regioni in Asia.

• L’OCA gestisce 5 Giochi Continentali (Summer Asian Games, Winter Asian Games, Indoor and Martial Art Games, Beach Games and Youth Games). Ha molti progetti di sviluppo, e tutti i Comitati Olimpici Nazionali asiatici (NOC) possono beneficiare di servizi finanziari e tecnici.

Il 6 settembre è la “Giornata Mondiale del Kurash” e lei è da vari anni il presidente della International Kurash Association (IKA). Il Kurash è lo sport nazionale dell’Uzbekistan ed è, quindi, sostenuto dal governo uzbeko. Il 6 settembre 1998 è diventato uno Sport Internazionale con la fondazione dell’IKA. Quali risultati sono stati raggiunti finora a livello organizzativo e di sviluppo?

• Il Kurash è presente in oltre 100 paesi del mondo, attraverso le federazioni nazionali. Ci sono, poi, 4 federazioni continentali. L’IKA ha costruito una nuova strategia per lo sviluppo del Kurash nel mondo, attraverso la creazione di più eventi (competizioni, seminari, corsi di formazione), nonché l’introduzione di una nuova strategia formativa, utilizzando le strutture sportive esistenti e attraverso le piattaforme digitali (canale youtuber e-Kurash, website, pagine FB ecc.).

Il Kurash è stato introdotto in importanti eventi multi-sport e giochi come gli Asian Games, Regional Games, Continental Championships, International Children Games, e mi auspico di vederlo presto nei prossimi Islamic Solidarity Games e in altri Giochi Continentali.

Che tipo di sinergia esiste tra l’International Kurash Association (IKA) e l’International Kurash Institute (IKI), entrambi con sede a Tashkent?

L’IKI è un Istituto che opera sotto il controllo dell’IKA e si occupa della “formazione tecnica”. Il Kurash è uno sport internazionale, quindi dobbiamo seguire la sua evoluzione, modernizzare regole e regolamenti. IKA e IKI lavorano insieme, giorno per giorno, per realizzare la nostra visione e gli obiettivi.

Esistono dei progetti specifici per l’Europa?

• Sì, specialmente negli aspetti formativi, e siamo in attesa dell’aumento del numero dei membri delle Federazioni Nazionali, che ci darà la forza di introdurre il Kurash nei Giochi Continentali Europei. Abbiamo iniziato a sostenere la Federazione Continentale finanziariamente e tecnicamente per consentire di sviluppare il Kurash in modo più veloce e più professionale.

La Federazione Italiana Kurash e Lotte Tradizionali (FIKULT) è stata fondata nel 2014. La sua squadra nazionale partecipa a tutte le competizioni internazionali. Lo scorso marzo a Roma, col supporto dell’IKI, ha organizzato un importante Seminario di Kurash per atleti, allenatori e arbitri, in cui era presente anche l’Ambasciatore dell’Uzbekistan, Otabek Akbarov. Qual è la sua opinione sull’attività della Federazione Italiana?

• L’Italia è uno dei paesi al mondo in cui il Kurash si è sviluppato più velocemente. Questo, grazie al “progetto” e alla “visione” dei suoi dirigenti che hanno saputo coinvolgere tecnici e atleti di valore. Per questo, noi sosterremo sempre le sue attività.

A fine settembre a Iznik (Turchia), si svolgeranno i World Nomad Games (Olimpiadi degli Sport Tradizionali), a ottobre i Campionati Europei di Kurash, a novembre a Pune (India), i Campionati Mondiali di Kurash. Quali sono le sue aspettative dopo due anni di pandemia di Covid?

La cosa positiva è che, finalmente, la vita è tornata alla normalità e tutti possono praticare liberamente le attività sportive! Mi aspetto che il livello di partecipazione a queste competizioni sia molto alto e sono certo che il livello tecnico sarà molto elevato. La cosa positiva di avere il Kurash in più eventi internazionali è che possiamo vedere numerosi lottatori di altissimo livello, provenienti da vari paesi del mondo, non solo dall’Uzbekistan o, in generale, dall’Asia. Questo dimostra che è uno Sport Internazionale!

In conclusione, Mr. Farman quale futuro vede per Kurash nel contesto internazionale?

Innanzi tutto, vorrei ringraziare il Presidente e il Governo dell’Uzbekistan per il loro cortese sostegno che porterà, sicuramente, ad inserire il Kurash nella mappa mondiale dello Sport. Avendo questo forte supporto, credo che presto tutti vorranno avere questo sport nei loro Giochi ed eventi, e spero che un giorno possiamo vedere il Kurash in tutti i Giochi Continentali, i World Games e le Universiadi. Voglio concludere questa intervista, salutando “sportivamente” tutti i lettori del network Gazzetta di 2A, Gazzetta di Napoli, Gazzetta di Roma e Gazzetta di Milano.

Versione inglese

HAIDER FARMAN, President of the International Kurash Association (IKA). Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) executive and program director of the Asian Games.

Buongiorno Mr. Farman, you are from Kuwait City and have a great international experience as a sports manager. Tell us about your role in the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

The OCA is independent Continental Sport Governing Organization, it has its own Constitution which roles the working policies and it’s recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as well as all International Sport Federations, and it’s the umbrella for the 45 National Olympic Committees in the Asian Continental, representing the 45 Countries and regions in Asia.

The OCA owns 5 Continental Games (Summer Asian Games, Winter Asian Games, Indoor and Martial Art Games, Beach Games and Youth Games).

It has a lot of development projects which all Asian NOC’s benefit from financial, technical and constructions services.

On September 6th is the “World Kurash Day” and You are the president of the International Kurash Association (IKA). Kurash is the national sport of Uzbekistan and is therefore supported by the Uzbek government. In 1998 it became an International Sport with the birth of IKA. What results have been achieved so far at an organizational and developmental level?

The Sport of Kurash became International sport where the region of it In Uzbekistan semillar as other sports.

The IKA built a new strategy in development of the Kurash worldwide, through creating more events, as well as introducing a new educational strategy by utilizing the existing sport facilities all around the world as well as through the digital platforms where all Kurash organizations has the cababilities to benifit from.

Kurash became been intrduced in more and more in multi-sport events and Games (Asian Games, Regional Games, Continental championship, International Children Games, and hopfuly in the next Islamic Solidarity Games, and we are looking forward to be in other Continental Games.

What kind of synergy is there between the International Kurash Association (IKA) and the International Kurash Institute (IKI), both based in Tashkent?

The IKI is one of the institues which one of the organization and recognized under the IKA.It has a mission which is manly in the Educational part, and as you well aware that the Kurash became international sport therefore we have to follow this evolution to modernize the rules and regulations to accomodate this developments, we are working very closely day by day to achive our vision and targets.

Are there any specific projects for Europe?

Yes, specially in the Educational aspects, and we are looking forward the increase the number of members of National Federations, where it will give us the strenth to introduce the Kurash in the European Games.

We started to support the Continental Federation financially and technically to enabling them to develop the Kurash faster and more professional way.

The “Italian Kurash and Traditional Wrestlings Federation” was founded in Italy in 2014. Its National Team participates in all international competitions and last March in Rome, with the IKI support, it organized an important Kurash Seminar for athletes, coaches and referees, where the Ambassador of Uzbekistan Otabek Akbarov was also present. What are your opinion of the activity of the Italian Federation?

The Kurash in Italy is one of the most fast developing sport, because of the people behinded and the vision which been taken to lead this mission, and we will support the activities and all way we can in the future.

On end of September, in Iznik (Turkey), there will be the World Nomad Games, on October the Kurash European Championships and on November in Pune (India), the Kurash World Championships. What are your expectations after two years of Covid pandemic?

The positive thing is that the life became normal again, where everybody can enjoy their loved sport activities and Kurash is one of them. I’m expecting that the level of partecipations in those games will be tremendasly positive and I beleive that the technical level will be very high. The good thing in having Kurash in more International events is that we can see that there are very high level wrestlers coming from other nations, rather that Asia and specifically Uzbekistan, and that prove that Kurash is and International Sport.

In conclusion, Mr. Farman what future do you see for Kurash in the international context?

First of all I would like to thank the President and the Government of Uzbekistan for their kind support which will for sure leads to put the Kurash in the world sport map. By having this continues support, I’m very positive that Kurash will be introduced worldwide as a sport that all would like to have it in their Games and events, and I hope that one day, we can see Kurash in all Continental Games, World Games, Universiadi and others. I want to conclude this interview, greeting “sportively” all the readers of 2A Gazzetta Network, Gazzetta di Roma, Gazzetta di Milano and Gazzetta di Napoli.