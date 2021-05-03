Napoli Festival, la Randonée porta oltre 200 ciclisti.

Oltre 200 partecipanti provenienti dall’Italia e dall’estero hanno partecipato alla Randonée che ha dato il via all’edizione 2021 del Napoli Bike Festival.

Due percorsi 100 e 200 km per gustare le bellezze della nostra terra. Dal Vesuvio a Napoli.
