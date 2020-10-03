Napoli, solo Elmas positivo oltre a Zielinski.

Misurazione della temperatura all'ingresso del Training center del Calcio Napoli a Castel Volturno (Caserta) dove, dopo la notizia dei 14 positivi al Covid al Genoa ultima avversaria degli azzurri, , sono stati effettuati i tamponi a calciatori, tecnici e personale addetto ai servizi, 29 settembre 2020 ANSA / CIRO FUSCO
Sono tutti negativi al Covid 19 i tamponi effettuati stamattina al gruppo squadra del Napoli tranne uno.

Si tratta del centrocampista macedone Elijf Elmas.

Lo comunica il club in una nota.

. (ANSA).

