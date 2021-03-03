Ufficiale, Juventus-Napoli si recupera mercoledì 17.

Juventus-Napoli si recupererà mercoledì 17 marzo alle ore 18.45. Lo ha ufficializzato la Lega con un comunicato.

Bianconeri e azzurri, dunque, scenderanno in campo allo Stadium per recuperare la sfida valida per la terza giornata di andata e non disputata il 4 ottobre scorso. (ANSA).