Ufficiale, Juventus-Napoli si recupera mercoledì 17.

A interior view of the Juventus Stadium prior to the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs SSC Napoli in Turin, Italy, 04 October 2020. At the stadium there are Juventus and the refereeing team, not Napoli: the Neapolitan team, in fact, did not start from Naples, while for the Lega Calcio there were no conditions to postpone the match. Until now, however, no Juventus member has yet taken the field, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates are waiting in the tunnel of the changing rooms. Now they will wait for the 45 minutes from the regulation before the referee Daniele Doveri decrees the final whistle for lack of the opposing team. ANSA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
Juventus-Napoli si recupererà mercoledì 17 marzo alle ore 18.45. Lo ha ufficializzato la Lega con un comunicato.

Bianconeri e azzurri, dunque, scenderanno in campo allo Stadium per recuperare la sfida valida per la terza giornata di andata e non disputata il 4 ottobre scorso. (ANSA).

