Conferenza Internazionale sull’Asia Centrale e Meridionale in Uzbekistan da venerdì 16.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
80
Villaggio Turistico Golden Beach a Paestum in Cilento, bandiera blu, prenota la tua vacanza al mare

The Opening ceremony and the Plenary session of the International conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities” will be broadcasted online on 16 July starting from 07.00 am CET on the following media platforms of the President of Uzbekistan:

compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here