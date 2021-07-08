On 15-16 July 2021, the International Conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities” will take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The International Conference titled “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities” will take place in Tashkent on 15-16 July at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The forum is aimed at strengthening historically close and friendly ties, trust and good-neighborliness between Central and South Asia in the interests of all peoples and countries of both regions.

The conference will be attended by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, foreign ministers and high representatives of the Central and South Asian countries, other foreign states, heads of authoritative international and regional organizations, global financial institutions and companies, leading research and analytical centers.

During the plenary and thematic sessions, the forum participants will discuss the possibilities of promoting initiatives aimed at developing trade, economic, transport, communication, cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the context of further deepening regional connectivity.

The agenda includes a comprehensive exchange of views and joint development of proposals for enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, transport, energy and innovation, green technologies, implementation of specific projects and cooperation programs, enhancing interaction in tourism, education, healthcare, science and culture, ensuring the stability and security of the two regions.

https://csaconf2021.mfa.uz/