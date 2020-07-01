Caritas, nel periodo del lockdown aumento del 34% di nuovi poveri.

Un clochard dorme in un sacco a pelo sotto i portici delle vie centrali di Torino, 17 marzo 2020. Appello alle parrocchie dell'arcivescovo di Torino, monsignor Cesare Nosiglia, per le persone in situazione di grave emarginazione come senza dimora, anziani soli e richiedenti asilo. "Una parte degli ospiti dei dormitori, la maggioranza, non possono rimanere in sede durante la giornata - è l'allarme lanciato insieme con Caritas, Migrantes e Pastorale della salute - Trascorrono il tempo in strada, ivi compreso quello dedicato a consumare il pasto da asporto che le mense consegnano loro. Una situazione oggi particolarmente difficile". ANSA/ ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
Caritas ha assistito nei mesi più difficili della pandemia, da marzo a maggio, quasi 450.000 persone, di cui il 61,6% italiane.

Di queste il 34% sono “nuovi poveri”, cioè persone che per la prima volta si sono rivolte alla Caritas.

Tra le risposte alle richieste: 92.000 famiglie in difficoltà hanno avuto accesso a fondi diocesani, oltre 3.000 famiglie hanno usufruito di attività di supporto per la didattica a distanza e lo smart working, 537 piccole imprese hanno ricevuto un sostegno.

