Coronavirus, aggiornamento 3 agosto, 4 positivi ed un decesso nelle ultime 24 ore.

Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
Quattro nuovi positivi su 826 tamponi eseguiti ieri: questo il dato giornaliero dell’Unità di crisi in Campania.

Ieri si è registrata anche una vittima (totale complessivo 436) e ci sono state sette guarigioni, portando il totale a 4.187. (ANSA).

