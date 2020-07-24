Ucciso a coltellate nella notte.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
137
Un uomo di 42 anni è stato ucciso a coltellate la scorsa notte a Napoli. La vittima, Salvatore Attanasio, è stato trovato a terra da alcuni passanti, in via Manso, in una pozza di sangue che lo hanno portato all’ospedale “Vecchio Pellegrini”.

Secondo una una prima ricostruzione l’uomo è stato colpito da diversi fendenti ed è morto poco dopo l’arrivo in ospedale.

Sul posto gli agenti hanno trovato lo scooter dell’uomo. Sulla vicenda indagano gli agenti della squadra mobile. (ANSA)

