17enne uccide la madre a coltellate dopo una lite.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
64
Un ragazzo di 17 anni ha ucciso la madre a Napoli. Il fatto è accaduto in via Rampe San Giovanni Maggiore, nel centro della città. La vittima ha 61 anni. Secondo quanto si è appreso, il giovane, figlio adottivo, ha ammazzato la donna a coltellate. L'omicidio al culmine di una lite, probabilmente avvenuta, secondo le prime notizie, all'interno dell'abitazione. La donna è stata raggiunta da numerose coltellate. Sul posto si sono recati gli uomini della Squadra Mobile e dell'ufficio Prevenzione generale della Questura di Napoli. Nel frattempo, forse ignari di quanto accaduto, molti continuano a sedere ai tavolini dei locali della movida della zona, 15 giugno 2022. ANSA/CIRO FUSCO
Un ragazzo di 17 anni ha ucciso la madre questa sera a Napoli.

Il fatto è accaduto in via Rampe San Giovanni Maggiore, nel centro della città.

La vittima ha 61 anni.

Secondo quanto si è appreso, il giovane, figlio adottivo, ha ammazzato la donna a coltellate.

L’omicidio al culmine di una lite, probabilmente avvenuta, secondo le prime notizie, all’interno dell’abitazione. La donna è stata raggiunta da numerose coltellate.

Sul posto si sono recati gli uomini dell’ufficio Prevenzione generale e soccorso pubblico della Questura di Napoli e del commissariato Decumani .(ANSA)

Villaggio turistico camping Golden Beach a Paestum nel Cilento direttamente sulla spiaggia

