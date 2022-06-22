Daniel Auteuil scippato dell’orologio sul taxi in via Marina.

Di
Pietro Pizzolla
-
103
L’attore francese Daniel Auteuil è stato derubato del suo prezioso orologio, un Patek Philippe da 39mila euro, mentre stava viaggiando a bordo di un taxi.

E’ accaduto lunedì pomeriggio a Napoli, in via Nuova Marina.

Auteuil, impegnato a Napoli per uno spettacolo del Campania Teatro Festival, ha sporto denuncia in questura.

Due giovani a bordo di uno scooter si sono affiancati al taxi su cui si trovava l’attore e, approfittando dei finestrini aperti, hanno strappato l’orologio dal braccio di Auteuil, allontanandosi subito dopo a gran velocità. Nessuna conseguenza fisica per l’attore.

Sull’episodio indaga la Polizia di Stato. (ANSA).

