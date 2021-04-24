Folla in via Toledo.

epa09156423 People enjoy a sunny day and stroll in the pedestrian area of via Toledo in the last weekend in the orange zone, in Naples, southern Italy, 24 April 2021. Most of Italy is set to see a significant easing of its COVID-19 restrictions when the reintroduction of moderate-risk yellow zones into the nation's tiered system of coronavirus-prevention measures kicks in on 26 April. At the moment regions are only classed as high-risk red zones or medium-high-risk orange zones. But 13 regions and two autonomous provinces are set to become yellow zones where, among other things, restaurants will be able to serve people at outdoor tables, rather than being limited to takeaways and home deliveries. EPA/CIRO FUSCO
Una folla strabocchevole lungo via Toledo, a Napoli, nell’ultimo sabato prima della zona gialla che scatterà da lunedì.

La giornata semifestiva e anche le condizioni favorevoli del tempo hanno favorito un grande afflusso su una delle strade dello shopping di Napoli.

In tanti ne hanno approfittato per una passeggiata, molti poi quelli che si sono diretti ai negozi, alcuni dei quali hanno riaperto da pochi giorni.

Folla all’esterno così come per le strutture della ristorazione che consentivano l’asporto. (ANSA).

