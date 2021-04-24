Italo, collegamenti nuovi tra Napoli e il Nord Est.

Italo rafforzerà la sua presenza sulle direttrici del Nord-Est inserendo 4 nuove stazioni con due nuovi collegamenti: Trieste, Monfalcone, Latisana e Portogruaro.

Dal 27 maggio da Trieste partirà un treno alle 8:10 con arrivo a Roma alle 14:05 e a Napoli alle 15:28; il ritorno partirà da Napoli alle 13:35 e da Roma alle 14:55 con arrivo a Trieste alle 20:53.

Le fermate intermedie sono Monfalcone, Latisana, Portogruaro, Venezia Mestre, Padova, Rovigo, Bologna, Firenze. (ANSA).

