Per il New York Times Toni Servillo tra in 25 grandi attori del XXI secolo.

epa03709719 An undated handout film still provided by the Cannes Film Festival organization on 21 May 2013 shows Italian actor Toni Servillo in a scene of 'La Grande Bellezza' (The Great Beauty). The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the 66th annual Cannes Film Festival, which runs from 15 to 26 May 2013. EPA/GIANNI FIORITO HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Toni Servillo entra nella lista dei 25 grandi attori del ventunesimo secolo pubblicata oggi dal New York Times.

“Con la sua bella faccia segnata dalle rughe e l’impeccabile eleganza”, l’attore di “Grande Bellezza” di Paolo Sorrentino “evoca una versione piu’ solida della ‘farfalla sociale’ che Marcello Mastroianni fu nella ‘Dolce Vita”, scrive il critico A.O.Scott. (ANSA).

