Ricatti sessuali, arrestato da Polizia a Nola.

Avrebbe costretto una donna a rapporti sessuali sotto la minaccia di diffondere immagini che la ritraevano e sarebbe anche riuscito ad estorcerle denaro.

Un uomo di 41 anni, già denunciato in passato, è stato arrestato dalla Polizia a Nola (Napoli) con l’ accusa di atti persecutori, estorsione e violenza sessuale.

In seguito a questi comportamenti, la donna avrebbe vissuto in uno stato di ansia e paura ed avrebbe dovuto modificare le proprie abitudini di vita. (ANSA).

