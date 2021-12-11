Solidarietà, Rete Mediterranea premia scienziati e calciatori.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
18
epa09600911 Kalidou Koulibaly (L) of SSC Napoli in action against Mikhail Ignatov (R) of FC Spartak Moscow during the UEFA Europa League group C soccer match between FC Spartak Moscow and SSC Napoli at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, 24 November 2021. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

I difensori del Napoli, Koulibaly e Ghoulam, col medico e ricercatore Paolo Ascierto, tra le personalità premiate da Arci Mediterraneo per l’impegno e la disponibilità al servizio del prossimo.

Advertisements
Pclove.it vendita on line di notebook, computer, pc all in one, laptop, pc nuovi on box ed usati grade A

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here