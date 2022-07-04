Turista americano disperso a Capri, ricerche in corso.

A Capri sono in corso da ieri le ricerche, sia via mare che via terra, di un cittadino americano di cui si sono perse le tracce dopo essere sceso con un tender da uno yacht.

Non è ancora chiaro dove si sia diretto e se fosse in compagnia di qualcuno.

Mobilitati Polizia, Carabinieri e Guardia Costiera nelle ricerche del disperso. (ANSA)