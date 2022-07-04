Turista americano disperso a Capri, ricerche in corso.

Pietro Pizzolla
Heat wave doesn't stop the crowds of tourists in Capri, southern Italy, 09 August 2021. The health ministry said Monday that four of the 27 major Italian cities it monitors will be put on red alert on Tuesday because the current heatwave is set to intensify while nine will be on orange alert. Then eight cities will be on red alert on Wednesday and 13 will be on orange alert. ANSA/ GIUSEPPE CATUOGNO
A Capri sono in corso da ieri le ricerche, sia via mare che via terra, di un cittadino americano di cui si sono perse le tracce dopo essere sceso con un tender da uno yacht.

Non è ancora chiaro dove si sia diretto e se fosse in compagnia di qualcuno.

Mobilitati Polizia, Carabinieri e Guardia Costiera nelle ricerche del disperso. (ANSA)

