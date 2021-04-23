Ucciso a Torre Annunziata per lite su parcheggio, Carabinieri fermano 4 persone.

Di
Redazione Gazzetta di Napoli
-
0
136
I carabinieri sul luogo dove un operaio italiano di 60 anni è morto, probabilmente folgorato, mentre stava facendo lavori di manutenzione all'impianto elettrico di una cartiera a Mesola, in provincia di Ferrara, 27 maggio 2020. L'uomo, di Porto Tolle (Rovigo) è morto per arresto cardiocircolatorio, ma probabilmente verrà fatta l'autopsia. ANSA / us carabinieri +++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++
funshopping.it è il marketplace dedicato ai piccoli commercianti

Quattro persone, ritenute responsabili dell’omicidio del 61enne Maurizio Cerrato, custode del Parco archeologico di Pompei assassinato lunedì sera a Torre Annunziata (Napoli), sono state fermate e portate in carcere dai Carabinieri del Comando provinciale di Napoli, che hanno eseguito un decreto di fermo di indiziato di delitto emesso dalla Procura della Repubblica di Torre Annunziata.

Il decreto è stato notificato nel corso della notte.

Cerrato è stato ucciso in una aggressione scattata dopo una lite per motivi di parcheggio. (ANSA).

compra mi piace facebook, follower instagram, follower tik tok, ed aumenta la tua visibilità del 300% in soli 2 giorni

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE

LASCIA UN COMMENTO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here