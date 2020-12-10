Juventus-Napoli, Collegio di garanzia del Coni fissato per martedì 22.

Allo Juventus Stadium ci sono la Juventus e la squadra arbitrale, non il Napoli: la squadra partenopea, infatti, non è partita dal capoluogo campano, mentre per la Lega non c'erano le condizioni per rinviare la partita, 04 ottobre 2020. Fino a questo momento, però, nessun bianconero è ancora sceso in campo, Ronaldo e compagni aspettano nel tunnel degli spogliatoi. Ora si aspetteranno i 45 minuti da regolamento prima che l'arbitro Doveri decreti il triplice fischio finale per mancanza della squadra avversaria. ANSA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
L’udienza del Collegio di garanzia dello sport per il caso Juve-Napoli si svolgerà il 22 dicembre alle ore 14.30 e sarà a sezioni riunite, con il presidente Franco Frattini e quattro componenti delle altre sezioni.

Verrà discusso il ricorso presentato dal club partenopeo contro la sentenza relativa alla partita non giocata il 4 ottobre scorso tra Juventus e Napoli.

Nei primi due gradi di giudizio il Napoli è stato punito con il 3-0 d’ufficio e con un punto di penalizzazione. (ANSA).

