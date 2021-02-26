Juventus-Napoli si giocherà il 17 marzo.

La partita della discordia ha ora una data: Juventus-Napoli, che non si giocò il 4 ottobre per la mancata presentazione a Torino dei partenopei su indicazione della Asl, si giocherà il 17 marzo, molto probabilmente con inizio alle 18.45. Lo apprende l’ANSA in ambienti della Lega calcio di serie A. (ANSA).

Correlati