Incendio a Pianura, danneggiata paninoteca, non si esclude origine dolosa.

La scorsa notte, intorno alle 2,30, i locali di una paninoteca in via Montagna Spaccata, a Napoli, sono stati danneggiati da un incendio.

I danni sono lievi ma i Carabinieri non escludono che l’evento possa essere di origine dolosa.

Nessun ferito. I Carabinieri del nucleo radiomobile di Napoli hanno acquisito le immagini di videosorveglianza.

Indagini in corso per chiarire la dinamica. (ANSA).

