Afghanistan, Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan (17 August 2021)

Uzbekistan is closely following the development of the situation in Afghanistan.

We support the statements of the intra-Afghan forces about their readiness to form an inclusive government.

We look forward to achieving a comprehensive peace in the framework of the inter-Afghan talks in Doha.

We express the hope that the transit of power in the country will be carried out peacefully on the basis of a general consensus, taking into account the generally accepted norms of international law.

We are confident that the development of the situation in this direction will lead to the achievement of national accord and create conditions for the formation of a strong and capable state.

The Uzbek side firmly declares its commitment to maintaining traditionally friendly and good-neighborly relations with Afghanistan and the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of the neighboring country.

At present, the diplomatic missions of Uzbekistan in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif are working as usual.

The Uzbek side maintains close contacts with representatives of the Taliban Movement on issues of ensuring border protection and maintaining calm in the border zone.

We also firmly declare that any attempts to violate the state border will be strictly suppressed in accordance with the legislation of Uzbekistan.

https://mfa.uz/ru/press/news/2021/zayavlenie-ministerstva-inostrannyh-del-respubliki-uzbekistan—30142